As Heinrich XIII detained, officials predict more arrests over German alleged far-right plot

German authorities say they anticipate more arrests in relation to a purported far-right plot to overthrow the government that led to the arrest of 25 people on Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper, and a judge. The so-called "Reich Citizens" movement, which contests both the authority of the government and Germany's post-World War II constitution, is said to have had a hand in hatching the plot.

Thuringia's top security official, Georg Meier, told Deutschlandfunk on Thursday that he expects a second round of arrests as authorities examine the evidence. Meier charged that conspiracy theories like those that allegedly inspired the plotters apprehended across the nation this week were promoted by the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Those detained include Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a former Alternative for Germany lawmaker who is now a judge in Berlin. The alleged coup plans were denounced by the party. Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, who authorities believe to be one of the two plot's ringleaders, was also taken into custody. Despite Germany having abolished all formal roles for royalty more than a century ago, the 71-year-old member of the House of Reuss still refers to himself as a prince.

While some in Germany have questioned whether the alleged extremists could have actually carried out a serious attack, authorities have stated that the involvement of active-duty and retired police officers and members of the army shows the plot needs to be taken seriously.

Given its Nazi past and the numerous violent neo-Nazi acts committed in recent years, including the murder of a local politician and the deadly attack on a synagogue in 2019, Germany is particularly vulnerable to far-right extremism. Far-right extremists attempted to storm Berlin's Bundestag building two years ago as part of a demonstration against the nation's pandemic restrictions, but they were unsuccessful.

Who is Heinrich XIII?

One of the last members of a dynasty that once held control over large portions of eastern Germany is Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss. He may have intended to lead a bloody coup against the democratic system in order to take over as the nation's new leader.

According to the authorities, the 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group who were detained early on Wednesday in nationwide raids and accused of plotting the alleged coup attempt. He claimed that due to the interference of foreign powers who wished to set up corporate structures in the pursuit of profit, monarchies all over the world, including the one in France, had been overthrown. He claimed that as a result, the populace had suffered.

On Wednesday, prosecutors claimed Heinrich had made contact with Russian officials, who the group believed to be its main point of contact for establishing its new order. They claimed there was no proof the officials had responded favourably to the request. There could be no doubt about any Russian involvement in the alleged plot, according to the Kremlin.

In handcuffs and wearing mustard-colored corduroy pants and a tartan-patterned jacket, balaclava-clad police officers arrested Heinrich at his Frankfurt home. They also had long grey hair.

(With inputs from agencies)