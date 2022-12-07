India ranked 87 on list of strongest passports: Know which countries hold the strongest and weakest passports

Passport Ranking 2022: To travel to any place around the world, a passport is a must-have document. Any traveller who crosses the border between their home country and a foreign country needs a passport as it acts as their identity in the foreign country and states that the person is not an illegal immigrant. Each year, a list of the top passport-issuing nations is made public. Likewise, the rating of passports for 2022 has been made public recently.

Each year, the London-based immigration consultancy Henley Passport Index 2022 publishes a ranking of the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport rankings tell you the number of countries you can enter without acquiring a visa. It varies from country to country and is decided by looking at several economic and other factors.

In the year 2022, Afghanistan's passport is the one with the lowest ranking. On the other hand, when it comes to the rating of Pakistani passports, it is at position 109.

Henley rates India's passport as number 87, on the other hand, when it comes to passport ranking. With an Indian passport, you are not required to obtain a visa to enter around 60 countries.

Also read: China rolls back strict COVID-19 rules after historic protests

The passport of Japan is considered to be the most powerful passport in the world. With this passport, you can travel visa-free to 193 nations.

Singapore and South Korea are the countries with passports with the second and third numbers, respectively. The names of passports from countries like Germany and Spain are listed on the third number; Finland is listed on the fourth, and Italy and Luxembourg are listed on the fifth.

It's important to note that Afghanistan has the world's weakest passport. Pakistan is a level higher than this. The passports of Syria and Kuwait are located on numbers 110 and 111, respectively.