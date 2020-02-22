Hardliners take early lead in Iran parliamentary elections

The Iranian state TV on Saturday revealed the first partial results after polls for country's parliamentary election concluded on Friday.

The results show that the hardliners are leading in the capital Tehran, AFP reported.

The state TV, without giving out the vote margins, revealed the name of the leading candidates in 30 parliamentary seats of Tehran.

All of them were hardliners led by Tehran's former mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, AFP informed.

The voters were reduced to a limited option as more than 7,000 potential candidates-mostly reformists and moderates-were disqualified.

Those who were disqualified also included 90 sitting members of Iran’s 290-seat parliament.

The elections came months after the Iranians protested in various parts of the country amidst an economic slowdown, in November last year, in which at least 300 people were killed as reported by various international human rights groups.

Although the figures aren't out yet, media reports pointed towards a low voter turnout.

Many experts argued that if hardliners come to power, tensions between Tehran and Washington can worsen. The tensions reached a fever pitch after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 'Iran Nuclear deal' in 2018, and imposed sanctions that drove the country to recession. They also argue that a hard-line parliament would also look to increase the budget of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces. Apart from this, it could lead to increasing social and cultural restrictions, considering that pressure from conservative groups forced authorities to ban concerts and block Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in recent years.

Taking stock of the mass disqualifications of moderate and reformist candidates, media reports say that the fight will be between conservatives surrounding Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and ultra-conservatives.