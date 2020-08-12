Germany calls into question Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, says no 'known data' on 'quality, safety and efficiency'

Germany on Tuesday called into question the quality and safety of the coronavirus vaccine launched by Russia.

"There is no known data on the quality, efficacy, and safety of the Russian vaccine." a health ministry spokeswoman told German newspaper network RND.

"Patient safety is of the highest priority," he added.

Russia on Tuesday announced the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, a declaration that has raised alarms in the scientific community as global health experts are finding it hard to trust the claims in the absence of full trial data.

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there was a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If Russia`s vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. There should not be any side effects of the vaccine and it should provide good immunity and protection. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine," Dr Guleria told ANI.

The vaccine has been registered as Sputnik V and one of Putin's daughters has already been given a shot of the COVID-19 vaccination, reports from state media said.

According to a report by Reuters, immunologists and infectious disease experts say the step by Russia to claim the first spot in the global race to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 could be a "reckless" step.

The report quoted Francois Balloux, an expert at University College London`s Genetics Institute, who called it "a reckless and foolish decision".

The disease has killed over 7.37 lakh people in the world.