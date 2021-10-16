Fresh violence in Bangladesh: ISKCON temple vandalised in Noakhali, mob kills 1

The religious organisation further said that one of its members named Partha Das was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people.

Violent attacks on Hindu religious places of worship in Bangladesh do not seem to end despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sending a strong message to the perpetrators. In a fresh incident, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday, killing one of its members.

In a tweet, ISKCON said the temple suffered significant damage and the condition of a devotee remains critical. "ISKCON temple and devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage and the condition of a devotee remains critical. We call on the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice," ISKCON tweeted.

The religious organisation further said that one of its members named Partha Das was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. The ISKCON authorities urged the Bangladesh government to immediately take action, ensure the safety of all the Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ISKCON along with other Hindu community members protests in the streets of Noakhali, Bangladesh.



"It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard," the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said.

The vandalism at the ISKCON temple is the latest in the series of attacks on Hindu places of worship in Bangladesh this week. Several Durga Puja pandals and idols were vandalised in Bangladesh as violence erupted after some controversial news spread on social media.