Former US President Donald Trump arrested on criminal charges

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former US President to be arrested.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Donald Trump arrested | File Photo

Former United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first former US President to be arrested after he surrendered at a local court in New York. Trump will now face charges arising out of hush money given to a porn star by the former White House resident.

Trump was booked like a common crime suspect. However, he was not handcuffed. He is now in police custody at the office of the Manhattan district attorney. He will be facing his arraignment in historic criminal charges against a person who held the highest office of the US. 

The case is related to payoffs made by Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to buy her silence. He arrived to surrender in an eight-car cavalcade to a Manhattan courthouse which has been specially secured. It is expected that Trump will be processed, fingerprinted and may have a mugshot taken.

Trump will surrender in front of Judge Juan Merchan. His attorneys were quoted by US media. The 76-year-old Republican is aiming to become the president for a second time in 2024. He will be pleading not guilty to the criminal charges faced related to the Stormy Daniels payments. The former President faces over 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, as per American media reports.

 

(Inputs from IANS, PTI)

