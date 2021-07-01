Ex-Microsoft employee makes shocking claims about Bill Gates, calls him a 'womanizer', 'office bully'

In a shocking development, a new report has claimed that billionaire business tycoon and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was an office bully who opposed diversity initiatives as attempts to “destroy” Microsoft. The report added that Bill Gates, 65, was once seen lying on top of a woman at an event of Microsoft.

In an interview to Insider, a former Microsoft executive claimed that he saw Gates lying on top of a woman at 5 a.m. during a Microsoft retreat in 1988. The executive added that Bill Gates and the woman were “just snuggling” but the incident happened after Gates was having an affair with Melinda Gates.

The former Microsoft board member Maria Klawe also told Insider that Gates opposed diversity efforts during profanity-laden board meetings in the 2010s.

Klawe added that when board members suggested Gates to consider more diverse candidates for future executive roles, he would reportedly reply, “Are you trying to effing destroy the company?”

“The message was, ‘Caring about diversity has nothing to do with the success of Microsoft,’” said Klawe, a board member from 2009 to 2015.

Another former Microsoft executive claimed that Gates was not in favour of giving equal opportunity to everyone.

“Bill yelled at everyone the same,” the executive said.

Other Microsoft employees related some of his undesirable behavior to mere awkwardness. “He doesn’t know how to joke really or how to connect with people,” one former executive said. “If he told you he liked your hair, he wasn’t trying to flirt with you. He just actually liked your hair.”

The shocking report on Gates’ behavior comes at a time when the world’s fourth richest man is involved in divorce proceedings from Melinda Gates after remaining married for 27 years.

Bill Gates and Melinda left everyone in shock when they announce their divorce on May 4. The couple took to Twitter to announce their separation.