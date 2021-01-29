This European nation is only country led by female PM and President

The European nation of Estonia has become the only country currently in the world led by women. It means that both the president and the prime minister of the country are women. Estonia achieved this feat after Prime Minister Kaja Kallas took office on January 26.

It should be noted that Estonia is the only country where both women leaders are elected by the people. New Zealand, Barbados, and Denmark are three other countries with female prime ministers and heads of state, but the latter in these countries are monarchs and therefore not elected.

Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed the 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and it was approved by the lawmakers in the country's parliament. Kallas, who is from the centre-right Reform Party, is also the first female prime minister of the country. In 2016, Kalijulaid became the first female president of Estonia since its independence.

Kallas became the prime minister after her party reached a deal with the left-leaning Centre Party after the previous government led by PM Juri Ratas collapsed earlier this month in the wake of a corruption scandal.

Kallas is going to stay in government for a little more than two years before the next general elections in March 2023. In her Cabinet, Kallas has made sure to appoint women in key positions. Her appointments include Estonia’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, Eva-Maria Liimets as the foreign minister, and Pentus-Rosimannus as the finance minister.

Estonia with a population of 1.3 million is dealing with economic issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That is going to be a big challenge for Kallas' new government.

Even though it is interesting that both Estonia's PM and the president are women, it may not last too long as the country will elect its new president in September. Kaljulaid has not specified yet if she would be in the fray for reelection.