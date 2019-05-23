Headlines

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Hibi Eden retains seat for Congress; Minister Alphons distant third

Congress's Hibi Eden, CPI(M)'s P Rajeev and BJP's Alphonese Kannanthanam were the key candidate in the fray in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:15 PM IST

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress's Hibi Eden has retained the seat for his party with a margin of 169153 votes. Eden secured 491263 votes (50.79%) to the 322110 votes (33.3%)  scored by CPM's P Rajeev.

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who was looking to enter the Lok Sabha from here, finished a distant third, securing 137749 votes (14.24%). Alphons lost his deposit since he failed to secure at least 16.66% of the total valid votes.

Parliamentary election in Ernakulam constituency was held on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. Congress's Hibi Eden, CPI(M)'s P Rajeev and BJP's Alphonese Kannanthana were the key candidate in the fray in 2019. 

Another candidate Saritha S Nair, who is the prime accused in 2013 solar scam has declared that she will contest against party's candidate Hibi Eden. 

She had allegedly levelled charges of sexual harassment against Congress leader Hibi Eden and said that how those leaders who have committed crime against women have been given ticket to contest polls. 

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency profile 

The election in phase 3 was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.  

 Prof KV Thomas (M) of the Congress is the sitting MP in Ernakulam. He contested the 2014 election against Independent candidate Christy Fernandez and defeated him by a margin of close to 80,000 votes.
 
The Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of seven assembly segments which are Paravur, Vypin, Ernakulam, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.
 
Out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress has fielded its candidates in 16 of them. 
 
As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.
 
Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates
 
Congress: Hibi Eden
CPI(M): P Rajeev  
BJP: Alphonese Kannanthana
Social Democratic Party of India: VM Faizal
Ambedkarite Party of India: Rajeev Nagan
Rashtriya Samaj Paksha: Adv Vivek Vijayan
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star: Shajahan Abdulkhadar
BSP: PA Niamathulla
Samajwadi Forward Bloc: Abdul Khader Vazhakkala
Independents: Aswathi Rajappan, Kumar, Laila Rasheed, Sreedharan
 
Ernakulam Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
 
2014: Prof KV Thomas (M) of the Congress received 353841 votes. He defeated Christy Fernandez (M) of the IND who got 266794 votes. 
 
2009: Professor Thomas Kuruppassery Varkey (M) of the Congress got 342845 votes. He defeated Sindhu Joy (M) of the CPM who received 331055 votes. 
 
2004: Dr Sebastian Paul (M) of the IND received 323042 votes. He defeated Dr Edward Edezhath (M) of the Congress who only got 252943 votes. 
 
List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala
 
Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad
 
Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

