Elon Musk offers $100 million for best 'Carbon Capture Technology'

Carbon capture is a technology designed to prevent the release of CO2 generated through conventional power generation & industrial production process.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 22, 2021, 02:48 PM IST

SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has announced that he planned to give away $100 million as a prize for the "best carbon capture technology". It seems the SpaceX boss may finally want to address climate conditions.

"Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology" wrote Musk in his tweet. "Details next" he added.

Carbon capture is a technology designed to prevent the release of CO2 generated through conventional power generation and industrial production processes by injecting the CO2 in suitable underground storage reservoirs, the technology extracts carbon emissions, after which the compressed CO2 is transported to a suitable geological storage location and injected.

Ideal storage locations for CO2 include abandoned oil and gas fields, deep saline formations, and unminable coal seams. The main reason to do Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) is to reduce carbon emission from the industry. The implication CCS in the industrial and power generation sectors would allow fossil fuel use to continue with a significant decrease in CO2 emissions.

Carbon Capture explained

Carbon dioxide is released in huge quantities during fossil fuels ignition in electricity generation and industrial processes. The carbon released in the atmosphere can be captured using different methods.

Post-combustion Method: In this method, CO2 is removed from the gas resulting from the combustion of fossil fuel. It involves the use of a solvent to capture the CO2. The technology includes pulverized coal (PC) plants, and natural gas combined-cycle plants (NGCC).

Pre-combustion Method: The primary fuel in the process is reacted with steam and air or oxygen, and is converted to a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. The carbon monoxide is then converted to CO2 in a ‘shift reactor’. The CO2 can then be separated, and the hydrogen is used to generate heat.

Oxy-fuel combustion Method: The primary fuel is combusted in oxygen instead of air, which produces flue gas containing mainly water vapour and a high concentration of CO2 (80%). The flue gas is then cooled to condense the water vapour, which leaves a pure stream of CO2.

