Tesla CEO Elon Musk said THIS to game developer who sent him same tweet for 22 weeks

Getting one of the world's richest persons' attention is no easy task but relentless effort coupled with some bit of quirk has yielded results for a video game creator. Lyubomir Vladimirov, an independent game developer, wanted to develop a game inspired by SpaceX - using Tesla cars, and the aesthetic of their satellites. However, he wanted the requisite permissions from none other than Tesla boss Elon Musk himself.

However, getting such permissions require time, and paperwork. He skipped through that step by reaching out to Musk on social networking site Twitter. Vladimirov had promised to publish the same tweet everyday for 365 days, till he got Musk’s attention.

This is what the developer’s tweet said - “Dear Elon. I am a game developer and I am making a game about the colonization of Mars with you and SpaceX. If you think it's cool, all I need is a 'go ahead' to use your name and logos. I will post this every day for a year or until I get a 'yes' or a 'no'. 154/365 ”.

He continued to tweet the same everyday for 154 days, and now he can rest easy.

He did not only receive a response from Elon Musk, but also a green light for the video game he’s working on.

To everyone’s surprise, Musk responded to the developer, and gave him the affirmation he needed, saying that “we probably won’t sue you”.

Musk responded to him with the following - "You can steal our name / logos and we probably won't sue you”.

Soon after finding out that he received the permission, the developer promised to give a major part of the game’s profits to SpaceX.

“I want to give 80% of the profits from the game to SpaceX. In that way, the game will not only serve the important purpose of entertaining people and arousing their interest in Mars, but will also help Elon Musk and SpaceX to achieve this”, his tweet said.

While waiting for Musk's green signal, Vladimirov continued to work on the game