Elon Musk announces another twitter break, 90,000 'likes' in matter of minutes

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter yet again. Soon after his announcement, Elon Musk started trending on the micro-blogging site. From speculations to jokes and memes, netizens had hilarious reactions to his announcement.

"Off Twitter for a while," 49 year old Elon Musk's tweet generated tens of thousands of 'likes' within a few hours. Elon Musk's account has nearly 45 million followers. Earlier in June 2020 too, he had taken a break from twitter. However, his break was short-lived then, lasting only two days.

Musk, who recently surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, is an active twitter user. He has a following of over 45 million on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from memes to updates about Tesla and SpaceX and interactions with fans.

His announcement has racked up over 90,000 'likes' in a matter of minutes, along with thousands of reactions.

Several people joked about the value of Twitter falling - referring to Elon Musk's recent fortune-making tweets. Tweets from the world's richest person recently drove up the stock of Etsy and Signal, and helped boost the GameStop surge.

Many joked that they were looking to buy stock in "Off Twitter for a while".

On Sunday evening, Elon Musk made his debut on Clubhouse. His debut on a new social-conversation app was a wild ride, with talk ranging from wiring a monkey's brain for video gaming to the entrepreneur's grilling of Robinhood's chief executive, according to a Bloomberg report.

Musk encourages the direct contact with his fans and retail investors that social-media platforms like Twitter provide.

He promotes job openings himself via Twitter, inviting job seekers to stop by his hotel in Berlin to apply for positions at the new factory he is building there, and this week urged people to apply to Neuralink, another venture of his that is developing technology to link the human brain to information networks.

"If you’ve worked on advanced wearables, phones or robots, those skills are needed @neuralink," he tweeted Monday.