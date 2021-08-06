Dragged out of her car, 21-year-old Afghan woman shot by Taliban for not wearing a veil

According to Afghanistan Times, a 21-year-old lady named Nazaneen was killed by Taliban militants in Afghanistan for not wearing a veil.

The Taliban's invasion against Afghan security forces and civilians has escalated in recent weeks. This happens as US-led foreign forces exit the country.

According to the report, Taliban militants dragged the woman from her car as she drove to the Balkh district centre. Balkh is a dangerous area in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have been active in multiple spots.

The deeply distressing news comes as violence in the conflict-torn country ramps up.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, on the other hand, condemned the heinous act. Nevertheless, multiple reports claim that the Taliban is allegedly forcing unmarried or widowed women to marry Taliban fighters.

In recent years, the Taliban has claimed that it is committed to granting women their rights and freedoms, including the ability to work and attend schooling, as long as they do not violate Islamic or Afghan beliefs.

On the other hand, it has also emphasized that it intends to restrict women's recent progress in independence, which it claims has led to "immorality" and "indecency."

The Taliban currently control 223 districts, where they have reportedly reinstated the oppressive policies that represented their rule from 1996 to 2001, before being forced out by US soldiers.

During Taliban authority, women were compelled to wear a burqa that covered their entire body and face. They were also prohibited from attending school, working, or even leaving the house without a male relative. Women suspected of adultery were stoned to death in public view in venues like stadiums.