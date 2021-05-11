DNA Special: Did China plan use of coronavirus as biological weapon in 2015?

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the globe and so far, around 150 million people have been infected and about 3.2 million people have died from it with it globally. In India alone, the number of people who die from this pandemic is about to reach 2.5 lakh. But in China, from which the virus spread all over the world, everything has become normal. In Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus, people are now living without masks and social distancing. In such a situation, the question in everyone's mind is, what did China do that the coronavirus is now in control there? The answer to this question is revealed through a research paper.

This research paper has been published by a newspaper in Australia. It has been said that the discussion of using the coronavirus as a biological weapon started in China in 2015 itself. At that time, scientists of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and senior health officials in China had prepared a research paper, titled "The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bio-weapons".

This means that in the year 2019, when the first case of coronavirus came to light in the city of Wuhan, China, a research paper was already prepared 4 years before that and it was prepared by the Chinese army scientists and senior health officers.

In this research paper, then Chinese scientists had said that coronavirus could usher in a new era of biological weapons because they believed that if changes were made, then this virus could spread disease in humans on a large scale, as is happening now. In this research paper, Chinese scientists also wrote that if the virus was used as a weapon, then it would spread in the whole world so that it would be very difficult to control it. Just like the China scientists thought in 2015, it is happening in the world right now.

When scientists from the PLA Army were researching this in 2015, they believed that the third world war would be fought on the basis of biological weapons. Because the world has used chemical and nuclear weapons in the first two world wars and many big countries have also developed modern technology to deal with them.

That is, in 2015, China understood that if it wants to compete with other countries, then it will have to develop the virus as a weapon because no country in the world has the technology to avoid the virus. The biggest thing in this research paper is that China had accepted that the coronavirus can be used in war even 6 years ago and it also has the ability to keep it alive for a long time.

The newspaper of Australia, which published the report, states that the US intelligence agencies had obtained this research paper during their investigation, which was also shared with other countries and now this research paper has been revealed to the whole world.

These questions also arise on China because it never cooperated with the WHO to investigate it. If it is right and this virus is not spread among humans from its lab, then why is China afraid of investigation? This is a big question. Searching for an answer to this question, the US intelligence agencies reached this research paper and if we consider this research paper completely correct, then it would not be wrong to say that 3.2 million people who died by the coronavirus were murdered and China is responsible for this massacre.

The conditions that are still prevalent in India are due to the coronavirus in China itself.

Here, we want to tell you one more thing that before the second wave of COVID-19, India was sending vaccines to many countries. And this strengthened the image of India on the international stage. But then as soon as India came in the grip of the second wave, China took it as an opportunity and now it has started taking advantage of it to brighten its image. At present, China is promising to send medicines to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and is also sending medical supplies to India. China is doing this so that the world forgets that this pandemic started from China itself.

By doing this, China also wants to divert the attention of the world from the book which is being written about the coronavirus. And this research paper is also going to be published in this book.