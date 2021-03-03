DNA Explainer: Who is Dr Seuss and why did America put a BAN on 6 of his books

Six children's books written decades ago by Theodor Seuss Geisel or Dr Seuss as he was popularly know, will no longer be published because of 'racially insensitive imagery', the company that preserves the author's legacy has said. This includes - If I Ran the Zoo, Scrambled Eggs Super, McElligot's Pool and On Beyond Zebra.

It said the decision was made after consulting experts and teachers. No specific examples were cited but it said the decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion.

Dr Seuss, whose birthday (March 2) has been celebrated as the annual Read Across America day for more than two decades.

Amid growing criticism at the manner in which blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children's books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations - the decision comes late but is a welcome move.

Who is Dr Seuss and what is the whole issue?

A beloved children's writer who wrote and drew racially-loaded books, was born on March 2, 1904 and died on September 24, 1991.

The books, originally published between 1937 and 1976, contain numerous caricatures of Asian and Black people that incorporate stereotypes that have been criticized as racist.

His books have been translated into numerous languages, as well as in braille, and are sold in more than 100 countries.

The issue came to national mainstream attention on Monday after President Joe Biden omitted Dr Seuss from the list for Read Across America Day, where he has been a staple for many years.

Dr Seuss' estate itself set the ball rolling last week, announcing it will stop publication of six books because they 'portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong'.

Right-wing media and conservatives have gone ballistic on the matter, seeing this as part of an over-the-top 'woke' or 'cancel' culture that seeks redress grievances, many of which they say are imaginary

They point to President Obama's repeated endorsement of Dr Seuss.