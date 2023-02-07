Search icon
Discover top tax-free countries with no personal income tax

Top 11 tax-free countries offer citizens no personal income tax due to factors such as tourism, oil wealth, or being a tax haven.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Getting taxed is an inevitable part of living in a country, whether it's India, the United States or Britain. Citizens are required to pay taxes to keep their government functioning. In some countries, citizens don't have to pay a dime in taxes.

Citizens of The Bahamas don't have to pay personal income taxes, despite the government imposing taxes like VAT and Stamp Duty. This island nation is popular with tourists, attracting lots of visitors each year. Panama is another tax-free country with stunning beaches and casinos. Panamaans don't have to pay capital gains tax.

Due to their abundant oil and gas reserves, the United Arab Emirates, Brunei, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar all have robust economies. As a result, they don't charge personal income taxes.

Maldives, Monaco, Nauru, and Somalia are also tax-free, though for different reasons. While Maldives is a popular tourist destination, Monaco is known as a tax haven for rich people. There is no tax system on Nauru, the world's smallest island, and Somalia's is disrupted by political instability.

There are a few countries in the world where citizens don't have to pay taxes. They're tourist destinations, oil-rich nations, and tax havens. These tax-free countries offer their citizens a unique advantage over people in other parts of the world, no matter what the reason is.

