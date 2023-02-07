From India, US to China, Australia: How different countries are extending support to Turkiye, Syria after earthquake

File Photo

Ever since deadly earthquakes hit Syria and Turkey, governments and international organisations from around the world have been responding with offers of support. An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts.

Here is a list of some of the announcements made by countries, promising aid

India

India dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.

United States

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and devastation in Syria and Turkey, adding, "I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance."

Britain

76 British search and rescue specialists with four search dogs and rescue equipment arrived in Turkey on Monday evening and a British emergency medical team would assess the situation on the ground.

The United Arab Emirates

The UAE said that it would set up a field hospital in Turkey and dispatch search and rescue teams to Turkey and Syria. It said it would provide urgent relief to Syria's hardest-hit areas.

Spain

Defence Minister Margarita Robles said Spain was sending an A400 military plane with firefighters and equipment, along with an Airbus A330 with civil defence staff to work with rescuers.

Qatar

Qatar government said it would start operating relief flights to Turkey on Monday to transport search and rescue teams to the affected zones along with vehicles, a field hospital, tents, and other supplies, Qatar's state news agency reported.

Qatar-funded Qatar Charity said it was distributing 27,000 hot meals in Gaziantep, where it has an office, and is supplying relief items to shelters in Turkey and Syria. The group allocated $6 million for the first stages of its response.

The Vatican and Italy's Catholic Church

The Italian Roman Catholic Church allocated 500,000 euros ($537,800) for emergency aid.

UN World Health Organisation

WHO chief Tedros said its network of emergency medical teams has been activated to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake.

Germany

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany's federal civil protection agency could provide camps with emergency shelters and water treatment units and that it was already preparing relief supplies with emergency generators, tents, and blankets, in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy's Civil Protection was standing by to contribute support and provide first aid.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s fire department said a team of 40 rescuers along with three search and rescue dogs and four to five tonnes of aid would leave for Turkey on Monday. It previously said it was ready to offer a team of 130 people, along with five search dogs and 13 tonnes of aid, and was awaiting Turkey's response.

Russia

Russia's emergencies ministry said two IL-76 aircraft with 100 rescuers were ready to fly out to Turkey if required. President Vladimir Putin sent messages to Turkey and to Syria, where Russian troops have been supporting the Syrian military, expressing condolences to the presidents of both nations and offering support.

China

China on Tuesday offered Turkey USD 6 million in emergency aid to Turkey for earthquake relief, according to state broadcaster CCTV. China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan (USD 5.9 million) in emergency aid to help Turkey`s relief efforts, added CCTV. China's Red Cross will give emergency aid of USD 200,000 each to Turkey and Syria.

Australia and New Zealand

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday announced USD 11 million in aid for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, reported CNN. Both leaders pledged a combined total of USD 11.5 million in aid for victims of the devastating earthquake.