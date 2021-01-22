FACT CHECK: Did Trump really write 'Joe, you know I won' in letter to President Biden?

A letter has gone viral on social media, which bears the signature and the official stamp of the outgoing US President, and evoked sharp reactions.

Update: An earlier version of this story reported that the letter was written by outgoing US President Donald Trump for his successor Joe Biden, howveer, it has been proved that the letter which went viral on social media was fake and not written by President Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump wrote a 'very generous' letter to his White House successor, President Joe Biden, on Wednesday (January 20). President Trump did so before leaving the presidential mansion, keeping with the White House tradition where outgoing Presidents write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office, "The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

However, a letter has gone viral on social media platforms, evoking sharp reactions from the netizens. The letter bears the signature along with the official stamp of the outgoing US President. It reads, “Joe, you know I won.’’ It is believed to be penned by Donald Trump before leaving the White House.

According to leadstories.com, the letter which went viral on social media is fake.

The letter was quickly turned into a meme, with hundreds of netizens offering hilarious guesses on its contents.

