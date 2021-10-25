COVID-19 to hit once again? China predicts surge in cases, authorities concerned

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing across the world, the reports from China can be considered concerning, as the authorities are predicting a surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, leading to the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic.

China has reported a fresh number of COVID-19 cases across the country in the past few days, and health officials in the country are predicted a rise in the number of cases in the country, leading to the epidemic area expanding in the coming days.

Health officials in China are urging the public to take booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to build a stronger immune response towards the virus as the number of cases increase. The authorities in China have asked areas with a high number of cases to adopt an “emergency mode.”

Also read China passes new law to protect border land amid military standoff with India

Bloomberg reported Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission, saying that the current outbreak of coronavirus in China has been caused by the Delta variant from overseas. Till now, the infections have spread across 11 provinces in China, most likely triggered by cross-region tourism activities, as per the authorities.

Since October 17, a total of 133 infections were reported in China, which is a massive surge as compared to the previous COVID-19 tally in the country. Out of the 133 cases, 106 cases have been discovered to be from travel-related activities.

As the cases in China are currently on the rise, the authorities are taking measures to curb the spread. Schools have been closed and hundreds of flights stand cancelled to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country once again. Testing has been increased and hotel bookings are being restricted by the authorities.

In an effort to prevent another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gansu, China`s Northwest province, has decided to suspend all tourism activities in its jurisdiction. Gansu has reported a total of 41 COVID-19 cases since October 18, making it one of the worst-hit provinces in the country.