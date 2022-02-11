Covid-19: Hong Kong extends on flights from India, 7 other countries, adds Nepal to the list

On Friday, Hong Kong extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including the United States and Britain, and imposed one on Nepal until March 4, with the government citing concerns over a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

The other countries are Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Flights to Hong Kong are down 90% and hardly any are allowed to transit as the financial hub isolates itself from the world in the hope it can contain a coronavirus outbreak, even though new infections are overwhelmingly local transmissions.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong reported a record number of new daily Covid-19 infections on Friday and China said it would fully support the city with its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, as local authorities struggle to control a deepening outbreak.

Hong Kong's chief secretary John Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan, and Security Chief Chris Tang will meet Chinese officials in neighbouring Shenzhen on Saturday to discuss support measures, the government said in a statement.

The meeting comes as Hong Kong's pursuit of zero Covid infections has stretched hospital and quarantine facilities nearly to their limit, raising the near-term prospect of changes to admissions and isolation policies. New daily infections rose to at least 1,325 on Friday, health authorities said.

"Our healthcare system is overloaded, it’s really beyond capacity," said Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official. She said there were separately at least 1,500 preliminary positive cases.

Hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the global financial hub are already at 90% occupancy, data from the city's Hospital Authority showed, while isolation facilities were also nearing their maximum.