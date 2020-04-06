COVID-19: China sells four billion masks to other countries as demands rise after coronavirus outbreak

According to an official on Sunday (April 5), China has sold near four billion masks to foreign countries since March amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Customs official Jin Hai claimed that China so far has exported 37.5 million pieces of protective clothing, 3.86 billion masks, 16,000 ventilators and 2.84 million COVID-19 testing kits since March 1, with orders from more than 50 countries.

Despite the current pandemic situation in the country, Beijing has still encouraged factories to expand its production of medical supplies.

Jin Hai also added ho China's medical supply exports were valued at 10.2 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

Past week, the Netherlands government recalled 600,000 masks out of a Chinese shipment of 1.3 million which was below their quality standards.

China said the manufacturer "stated clearly that (the masks) are non-surgical." Not only the Dutch but other countries in Spain, the Philippines, Croatia, Turkey and Spain have all complained about the shipped faulty medical products provided by China.

However, Chinese officials did hit back on Sunday, saying that they "did not reflect the full facts".

"In reality there are various factors, such as China having different standards and different usage habits to other countries. Even improper use can lead to doubts over quality," Ministry of Commerce official Jiang Fan said.

The global death toll has reached 69,444 while the total number of recorded cases worldwide are 1,273,990, according to the John Hopkins University's tracker.

The highest number of cases have been recorded in the US where 337,274 are confirmed to have contracted the disease. 9,634 people have so far lost thier lives due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus death toll in New York state spiked to 4,159 after an increase of 594 deaths on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases in Germany also crossed 100,000 on Sunday with 100,123. The death toll in Franvce crossed 8,000 (8,093) withn 93,780 confirmed cases.