Coronavirus Pandemic: Global death toll crosses 30,000; Italy accounts for one-third

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 30,000 on Sunday with nearly one-third of it being reported from Italy alone. The death toll in Italy crossed 10,000 to reach 10,023 on Saturday, while the number of affected people is highest in the US where it touched 122,000.

The Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database puts the number of affected people world at 662,073 (7:4m am IST), with the figure rising every passing minute. According to the database, 30,780 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far.

The US has recorded 122,666 coronavirus cases and 2,147 deaths, with the state of New York being the most affected region in the country.

In Europe, Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 9,134 while the death toll in Spain is 5,982.

The number of cases in Italy reached 92,472 with 5,974 more cases being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Spain reported 7516 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 73,235.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed 2,500-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,517 with the total number of confirmed cases at 35,408.

In India, the number of total cases is 918, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare puts. The government on Tuesday imposed a nationwide complete lockdown from 21-days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.

The number of global cases this month has seen a dramatic jump. While it took 67 days from the detection of the first case to reach one lakh, most of them in China, it took 11 days to infect another one lakh people. The number of cases rose exponentially after that as it took only four days to reach from 2 to 3 lakh and three days to add another one lakh cases as it crossed 4-lakh mark on Tuesday. It has added nearly two lakh cases in the next three days after Tuesday.

From Friday to Saturday, it has added nearly 70,000 cases.

In terms of cases per million, China's is 57 while Italy has total cases per million population of 1529. China has registered 2 deaths/million while it is 166 in Italy. The US, which is much larger in size as compared to Italy, has reported 373 cases per million and 7 deaths per million population so far.