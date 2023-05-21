Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Company offers $100 per hour to watch TikTok content, check job eligibility, deadline

The organisation is looking for people to whom it would pay $100 per hour to watch TikTok for ten hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Company offers $100 per hour to watch TikTok content, check job eligibility, deadline
Representational Image

In search of easy ways to create money? You might find assistance from Ubiquitous, an influencer marketing company. The agency is looking for people for whom it would $100 per hour for a 10-hour TikTok-watching session, according to a CNN article. 

The organisation hopes to comprehend new web trends with this position.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” says the job application of Ubiquitous. 

All that is required to apply for the dream job is to follow Ubiquitous on YouTube. Then, complete an application form that includes a space for you to describe why you are the ideal person for the job.

Eligibility, Deadline and Requirements:
You must be at least 18 years old, have a TikTok account, and be fully aware of current TikTok trends in order to qualify. The job application deadline is May 31. The agency is looking for 3 people. Applying is also possible through Ubiquitous' official website. The competition is completely free to enter, which is the cherry on top.

The participants will reportedly be invited to post their impressions of the viewing session on any social media platform and tag the corporation afterwards.

(Also Read: Delhi-Dwarka 8-lane expressway to be operational in 3-4 months, check route, features and more)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.