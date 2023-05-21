Company offers $100 per hour to watch TikTok content, check job eligibility, deadline

Representational Image

In search of easy ways to create money? You might find assistance from Ubiquitous, an influencer marketing company. The agency is looking for people for whom it would $100 per hour for a 10-hour TikTok-watching session, according to a CNN article.

The organisation hopes to comprehend new web trends with this position.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” says the job application of Ubiquitous.

All that is required to apply for the dream job is to follow Ubiquitous on YouTube. Then, complete an application form that includes a space for you to describe why you are the ideal person for the job.

Eligibility, Deadline and Requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old, have a TikTok account, and be fully aware of current TikTok trends in order to qualify. The job application deadline is May 31. The agency is looking for 3 people. Applying is also possible through Ubiquitous' official website. The competition is completely free to enter, which is the cherry on top.

The participants will reportedly be invited to post their impressions of the viewing session on any social media platform and tag the corporation afterwards.

