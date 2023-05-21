Search icon
Delhi-Dwarka 8-lane expressway to be operational in 3-4 months, check route, features and more

Delhi-Dwarka expressway: A single pillar supports the 34-meter-wide expressway, which is being built at a cost of 9,000 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Representational Image

Earlier this week, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that the Dwarka Expressway, India's first eight-lane access-controlled expressway, would be finished by April 2024, easing the burden on the Delhi Gurugram Expressway(NH48).

However, while addressing a press conference a few days back in Delhi, Gadkari said that the government is trying to get the work finished in 3-4 months. 

The 34-meter-wide expressway, which is being built in Haryana and the national capital at a cost of 9,000 crore, is being erected on a single pillar and spans 18.9 km.

Features: 
According to Gadkari, the expressway will have a four-level road network made up of flyovers, tunnels, underpasses, grade roads, raised roads and flyovers. It will begin at Shiv Murti on NH48 and end at the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. 

On both sides of the expressway, a three-lane service road is also being built. Additionally, an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) facility will be built throughout the entire motorway, improving the overall travel experience.

The minister also said that a 3.6 km long, 8-lane tunnel with the greatest width in the nation is being constructed on this expressway, which will enhance the connection between Haryana and West Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The expressway, according to the minister, will facilitate travel from Dwarka to Indira Gandhi International Airport. When finished, the motorway will connect the future India International Convention Centre in Dwarka's sector 25. 

It would cross the Delhi-Rewari rail line close to Gurugram Sector-88(B) and UER-II at Bharthal, as well as Pataudi Road (SH-26) and Farukhnagar (SH-15A) in the vicinity of Harsaru and Basai, respectively. In addition, Sector 21 in Gurugram will be connected to Sectors 88, 83, 84, 99, 113, and Dwarka to Global City, he claimed.

Toll:
The motorway will have a completely automated tolling system, in which vehicles are connected to GPS and tolls are debited straight from bank accounts when the distance is determined.

(Also Read: UP: New sports city, modern sports complex with indoor stadium to come up in this city)

 

