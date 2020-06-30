Chinese Parliament passes controversial Hong Kong security law

The Parliament of Chine passed contentious national security legislation on Tuesday for Hong Kong, while disregarding the global outcry and protest in the semi-autonomous city against the law.

The new law approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee will potentially carry a maximum punishment of life in jail, contrary to earlier indications of a 10-year limit, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Sources also told SCMP that this new law got proved unanimously within, 15 minutes of the meeting starting, by the Standing Committee's 162 members.

Only a handful of Hong Kong delegates to the national legislature saw the draft of the law before the passage.

A source well-known with the situation had told Xinhua, the official state news outlet would release the details in the afternoon, meaning it will be the very first time the new law will be fully disclosed to the public.

This law is expected to come into effect on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover to China from British rule.

The security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties.

On Sunday, pro-democracy demonstrators took out a silent march against the law. Police had arrested 53 people of them on the charges of unlawful assembly.

The bill in regard to national security law that was introduced last month has sparked domestic protests and was received with international criticism despite both Beijing and Hong Kong's leadership maintaining that they have the full right to implement the legislation.

Countries like the US, Australia and the UK have opposed the law which is believed to be brought by China to strengthen its hold on Hong Kong.

On June 23, the European Parliament voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice over its decision to adopt a new national security law for semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump announced a slew of measures to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus.

On June 18, Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) member countries issued a joint statement strongly urging China to reconsider its decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong.

