China stations paramilitary forces near Hong Kong border

As Hong Kong continues to witness anti-government protest, China stationed its paramilitary force just miles away from Hong Kong's border with mainland China, CNN reported on Wednesday.

An uninformed number of People's Armed Police Force (PAP) with riot shields and Batons are camped at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center.

PAP, 1.5 million-member paramilitary force, operated under China's central military commission is headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The report comes a day after Trump claimed that the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has been in the throes of protests since early June. The demonstrations were triggered by a now-suspended bill which would allow suspects to be extradited to China to face trial.

Even though the bill has been suspended by local authorities, the protests have continued and taken on a more pro-democracy outlook. Protesters have also demanded an inquiry into police authority and alleged brutality. Several clashes have taken place between protesters and the police ever since the beginning of the agitation.

China has decried the protests, with one Chinese official alleging that the demonstrations have "begun to show signs of terrorism."