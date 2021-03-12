China gives nod to dam on Brahmaputra river near Arunachal Pradesh border

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Malaika Arora's Rs 75,000 sizzling saree game with plunge-neck blouse is a treat for ethnic fashion

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for new moms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Viral Infection: 7 superfoods to prevent herpes outbreak

7 home remedies for hangover

5 cricket teams owned by Mukesh Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

HomeWorld

World

China gives nod to dam on Brahmaputra river near Arunachal Pradesh border

Last year, Global Times reported that the dam will be constructed with the aim of maintaining water resources and domestic security.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In another development that will raise concerns for India, the Chinese Parliament on Thursday adopted the 14th Five-Year Plan consisting of several projects worth billions of dollars, including the controversial hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet close to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The plan was adopted by China's legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC) for national economic and social development along with the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

Last year, the Chinese government's mouthpiece Global Times reported that the dam will be constructed with the aim of maintaining water resources and domestic security.

WION reported that this project has raised concerns for the South Asian countries India and Bangladesh. The Indian government has urged China to keep the interests of the downstream areas and make sure that the trans-border rivers' usage rights are not harmed by the upstream areas. China, downplaying the importance of these concerns, has said it will keep in mind the anxieties and concerns raised by the South Asian countries.

In February, the government had said that it is "carefully monitoring" all developments on the Brahmaputra river over China's plans for hydropower development on the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MoS external affairs V Muraleedharan said that the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure interests of downstream states aren't harmed.

"Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism established in 2006 and through diplomatic channels," the minister had said.

Chinese state media had reported earlier that authorities could build up to 60 GW of hydropower capacity on a section of the Brahmaputra.

(With inputs from WION)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty to Roshni Nadar: Look at Indian businesswomen, their educational qualifications, net worth

WhatsApp may soon protect your account by using email address, feature under works

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Nora Fatehi opens up on why filmmakers don’t cast her in lead roles, says ‘only 4 girls are getting projects non-stop’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE