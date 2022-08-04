Search icon
BRAS claim responsibility for Pakistan Army helicopter clash, killing six

The wreckage of the Pakistan Army helicopter carrying senior military officers that had gone missing on August 1 was discovered on Tuesday

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Credit: Global Village Space

A day after the Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing announced that the Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing on August 1 crashed in a "accident," the Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella organization of Baloch armed rebel groups, claimed responsibility for downing it.

“Freedom fighters of BRAS targeted a low flying helicopter of Pakistan military. The targeted helicopter crashed near Moosa Goth in Dareji”, claimed the spokesperson of BRAS Baloch Khan. 

“In the attack, carried out with anti-aircraft guns, the helicopter was badly damaged and later completely destroyed. All six enemy personnel on board the flight were killed in the attack. They included Core Commander 12 Core Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Director General Coast Guard Major General Amjad, Brigadier Khalid, pilot Major Saeed, co-pilot Talha and crew chief Naik Muddasir”, the statement by BRAS added. 

On Tuesday, Director-General (DG) ISPR Tweeted that the initial probe revealed that the accident had occurred due to bad weather. “The wreckage of an unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers and soldiers including l Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. …Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” Director-General (DG) ISPR said in a tweet.

 

According to sources, the wreckage of a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying senior military leaders that went missing on August 1 was discovered on Tuesday in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. Six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps, Lieutenant general Sarfaraz Ali were found dead.

BRAS was formed in November 2018 and has made rapid progress, with the Sindhi separatist group Sundhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) joining the BRAS alliance in 2020, along with the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Republication Guard, and the Baloch Republican Army.

