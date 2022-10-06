Baba Vanga Predictions: Earth might end by year 5079 and other shocking predictions

Baba Vanga, who was born in Bulgaria, is well-known for his prophecies. So far, two of his predictions for the year 2022 have come true. Following this, people are now curious about Baba Vanga's predictions for 2023. Let us inform you that, so far, only two of Baba Vanga's numerous forecasts for this year have come true.

In 2023, Earth's orbit will change:

The biggest astronomical event, a change in the Earth's orbit, will take place in 2023, according to Baba Vanga's prophecies. Numerous changes on Earth may result from this occurrence, which could have catastrophic repercussions. In addition, Baba Vanga had predicted that an astronaut would visit Venus in 2028.

A prediction that the world will end in 5079:

In 2046, organ transplantation will make it possible for people to live for more than 100 years, predicts Baba Vanga. In addition to this, he had foretold the end of the world and said it will happen in the year 5079.

2022 prediction for famine in India:

According to an article in The Sun, Baba Vanga had warned that India would experience hunger in 2022. He had warned that a drop in global temperatures in 2022 would lead to an increase in the number of locust outbreaks, which would also have an impact on India. The locust attack will severely harm crops and could result in a famine-like situation. This could lead to a terrible hunger situation in India.

19-year-old girl; the new age Baba Venga:

In the meantime, a 19-year-old American woman who is being referred to as the new age Baba Vanga has emerged. Hannah Carroll, a native of Massachusetts in the United States, made some predictions that came true, including that Queen Elizabeth II will pass away in the first quarter of 2022. In addition, Hanna foresaw the split of Kim Kardashian, the release of Harry Styles and Beyoncé's new album, and the pregnancies of Rihanna and Priyanka Chopra.