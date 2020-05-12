'Ask China': Trump storms out of COVID-19 press conference after heated argument with Asian-American reporter

US President Donald Trump stormed out and abruptly ended his COVID-19 press conference on Monday after getting into a nasty argument with an Asian-American reporter.

Weijia Jiang, CBS News reporter, questioned Trump about why is he still constantly insisting that the US was doing much better than other nations when it came to testing for the virus.

"Why does that matter?" Jiang asked.

"Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?"

Responding to her question, Trump said: "They're losing their lives everywhere in the world"

"And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, OK?"

Jiang, who identifies herself as a "Chinese born West Virginian" as per her Twitter bio, pushed back instantly on Trump's statement.

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?" she asked, implying it was due to her race.

"I'm saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that," Trump replied.

The US President then tried moving on to other reports for questions while Jiang kept pushing for repose from him.

Meanwhile, Trump asked another female reporter for questions but for some unknown reason immediately moved on to someone else.

When the female reporter tried to ask her question, Trump abruptly ended the press conference and stormed into the White House.

Soon after this incident, #StandWithWeijiaJiang started trending on Twitter.

"I #StandWithWeijiaJiang against Trump's racist tantrums," tweeted "Star Trek" actor and prominent Asian-American activist George Takei.

I #StandWithWeijiaJiang against Trump's racist tantrums. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 13.67 lakh with the death toll claiming more than 80,000 in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website at 8:30 AM on this day.

Globally, the virus has infected a total of 41.80 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 2.83 lakhs.