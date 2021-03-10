As ties strengthen, Uzbekistan invites India for mega connectivity summit

Headlines

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeWorld

World

As ties strengthen, Uzbekistan invites India for mega connectivity summit

Connectivity has been the key focus point of talks between the two countries and both India and Uzbekistan are already engaging on Chabahar project.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as India and Uzbekistan have seen increased high-level exchanges, New Delhi has been invited to an International connectivity summit from July 15 to 16 that will take place in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.

Connectivity has been the key focus point of talks between the two countries and both India and Uzbekistan are already engaging on the Chabahar project. They formed a core group involving Iran, India and Uzbekistan on Chabahar port after the virtual summit between PM Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in December 2020. Chabahar port in Iran is key to India's connectivity westwards and New Delhi has heavily invested in it.

Speaking to WION, Uzbek envoy to India, Dilshod Akhatov said, "Chabahar is a very important port. An important route for us in connectivity in the trade area, for our regions and between Uzbekistan and India. This was also discussed during the virtual summit between our leaders. We created a trilateral working group and to discuss the possibility of joint use of the port."

Remember during the virtual summit, Uzbekistan announced its intent to join the International North-South Transport Corridor that connects Mumbai to Moscow. The invite for the mega connectivity summit was personally handed over by Uzbek Foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov during his Delhi visit from 24th to 25th February.

Uzbek envoy to India, Dilshod Akhatov said, "The main goal of the summit is to elevate the cooperation between two regions and countries of two neighboring regions into a new level. Elevation of close historical ties between the region in a mutually beneficial manner in areas like economic, trade, investment, transport, innovations and technologies, culture, tourist exchanges and security areas."

The International conference named "Central Asia and South Asia regional connectivity: Challenges and opportunities" is being organized which is the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The summit will have three common themes of discussion--Economic, Cultural, security- connectivity and aims to refresh historical ties. This is the first such initiative to bring leaders of Central and South Asia together.

The summit will focus on connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia. Heads of states, governments and ministers of foreign affairs of Central and South Asia and other foreign countries, heads of leading international organizations, financial institutions, investment funds and companies, as well as world research and analytical centers will be invited to the summit.

All leaders of both the regions, including the leadership and representatives of Russia, Iran, China, the US, and the EU will be invited to the summit.

Uzbekistan is the only central Asian country with which India has held a virtual summit so far. In strategic space and defense, both sides are increase engagement. India and Uzbekistan are holding military exercises Dustlik-2 from 9th to 21st March at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. On Afghanistan as well, both sides hold regular exchanges.

Indian PM Narendra Modi had visited Uzbekistan 2 times, one in 2015 and 2nd time in 2016. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited India also 2 times, one in 2018, 2nd the time in 2019. Uzbekistan is the only country in the region to host 2 private Indian universities. 

The Bukhara state medical institute opened its branch at a university in Noida. MoU on cooperation has been signed between Gujarat and the Andijan region of Uzbekistan and next in the line for such pact is India's Haryana state and Fergana.

Amid the pandemic, the air bubble agreement has also been given a green light to re-start air travel between the two countries. Recently the chief of ICCR or Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe had visited Uzbekistan to increase the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Money laundering case: 4 luxury cars, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh seized as ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Chhoker

Meet Arth Jain, IITian who left engineering to become IAS, cracked UPSC with AIR 16

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE