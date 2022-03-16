Apple headquarters in California evacuated after mysterious white powder found in envelope

The Apple office in Cupertino, California had to be partially evacuated after an envelope filled with an unidentified white powder was found on the premises, giving rise to the fear of a chemical attack on the company, according to reports.

Apple Park, which is the largest office of the tech company, located in Silicon Valley, was partially evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious substance was found on the premises by first responders, Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman said to NBC news.

It is not yet known what the white substance in the envelope was, but the nature of the incident resembled an anthrax attack, which can spread fast and can be fatal in nature if not treated in due time.

According to media reports, the operations in the Apple headquarters have gone back to normal since then, as the company informed in an email that there was no presence of any hazardous materials on the premises, according to the authorities.

Apple has not yet publically commented on the incident, but as per media reports, the mysterious white powder in the envelope was harmless. Earlier, it was being perceived that it could be an anthrax attack, which has taken place in the US several times.

The most notable anthrax attack in the United States was the series of incidents that took place right after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, during which letters containing the bacteria were mailed to many media offices, killing as many as 5 people and infecting 17.

Under federal law in the US, people who fabricate a terrorist attack to incite panic among people can get prison time, even if it is a hoax. Investigations into the incident are still underway and authorities are trying to find how the envelope entered the Apple office.