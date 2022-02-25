All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis right now as invasion continues

The world's worst fears came true on Thursday as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

On Friday, the Russian Army continued their advances as missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify, here is all you need to know about it so far.

A top Ukrainian defence official said that Russian forces will enter areas just outside Kyiv later on Friday even though Ukrainian units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered. After Russian forces captured the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine's nuclear agency said it was recording increased radiation levels from the site. About the first day of the invasion, Britain's defence secretary said that Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day. Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on a neutral status regarding NATO, a presidential office adviser said. Britain would like to cut off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, the defence secretary said. France's finance minister said it would be a "last resort". A government advisor said that Ukrainian forces downed an aircraft over Kyiv, which then crashed into a residential building. The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports, and members of Putin's inner circle. Russia has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions, the TASS news agency reported. Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot. Russia's economy is unlikely to withstand coordinated sanctions.

What's next?