After sinking of Moskva, Russia declares ‘space war’ on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

Photo - Reuters

Russia has reportedly decided to wage a ‘space war’ on the Starlink satellite constellation, which has been helping the Ukrainians get access to internet services and maintain connectivity throughout the current conflict with the neighbouring country.

According to reports, the Starlink satellite helped the Ukrainian forces launch a guided anti-warship missile which led to the sinking of Moskva, which is a major Russian warship and thus, delivering a big blow to the country in the midst of the war.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is the current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, has reportedly ordered the destruction of the Starlink satellite which is floating over the Russian Federation territory, seemingly waging ‘space war’ on the Elon Musk-owned satellite.

According to media reports, Medvedev also said that Russia has no intention of militarizing outer space, but it will also prevent other countries and organization from doing so. This comes in the midst of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, which have entered the second month.

It was speculated that Elon Musk’s Starling satellite network was the one that assisted the Ukrainian forces to launch a missile that destroyed many Russian weapons and the warship Moskva, according to The Times of London.

The sinking of Moskva was a big blow to Russia in the midst of the current war with Ukraine as it was not just an ordinary warship, but an intricate floating defence system with several Air Defence weapons such as 64 long-range S-300F missiles, 40 medium-range OSA-AM missiles, and six AK-630 close-in Weapon systems.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be completing two months by the end of April, with the death toll in Ukraine increasing with each passing day. The United Nations and the Ukrainian government have said that over 14,000 people have been killed in the war so far, but the number of civilians has not been disclosed yet.

READ | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offers to trade pro-Russian politician for Prisoners of War