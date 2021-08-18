'They torture women, feed their bodies to dog': Woman who had eye gouged out by Taliban recalls horror

An Afghan woman whose eye was gouged out by the Taliban after they shot her multiple times has said in an interview that the terror group "fed bodies to the dogs".

"In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” 33-year-old Khatera said in an interview to a news portal.

Khatera was surrounded by Taliban terorists when she was on her way home from work in in the city of Ghazni. Khatera said that the Taliban militants started firing at her after checking her ID. Khatera was was two months pregnant when she was attacked by Taliban terrorists. Khatera said that she was stabbed several times and had her eye gouged out.

According to Khatera, her father, a former Taliban fighter, hatched the conspiracy against her. "They (the Taliban) first torture us (women) and then discard our bodies to show as specimen of punishment," Khatera said.

"Sometimes our bodies are fed to dogs. I was lucky that I survived it. One has to live in Afghanistan under the Taliban to even imagine what hell has befallen on the women, children and minorities there. In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered," she added.

Khatera managed to leave Kabul and arrive in Delhi to receive treatment, where she now lives with her husband and child. "The Taliban don’t allow women to visit male doctors, and at the same time, don’t let women study and work. So, then what is left for a woman? Left to die?" she added.

"Our women and the youth had come a long way in these 20 years to reach somewhere; to find a stable livelihood, to get proper education. Women were filling up universities. It was a beautiful sight to see girls going to schools. All went down the drain in just a week. I even heard from my relatives that families have begun burning the educational certificates of girls to protect them from the Taliban."