A Taliban commander called UK's Prince Harry a 'big mouth loser', here's why

Taliban commander Molavi Agha Gol has termed Prince Harry a “big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

Prince Harry | File Photo

The British Royal Family’s Prince Harry invited criticism from Taliban’s top leaders after his recent revelations about his military service in a soon-to-be released memoir. One Taliban commander named Molavi Agha Gol even went as far as terming Prince Harry a “big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention”, UK-based news outlet Independent reported.

“He is a loser and scared to go to a combat zone. We made history by kicking him and his army out of our homeland and he should be very angry about that. Our martyred Mujaheddin are in heaven, but his invading friends are burning in hell and I really hope I was in Helmand when he was there, to make him understand what real chess pieces are,” the Taliban commander was quoted as saying.

Not just Agha Gol, Prince Harry’ recent comments also invited condemnation fromTaliban’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi and regime leader Anas Haqqani. The backlash came against the claim that Prince Harry killed 25 people in Afghanistan during his military duty for the UK.

Prince Harry, who holds the title Duke of Sussex, made the controversial comments in his upcoming memoir Spare. He writes, “My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.” Prince Harry described the killings as “chess pieces removed from the board” and said that his targets were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”, the UK based outlet reported.

In Taliban’s official statement, spokesperson Balkhi said, “The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history, and comments by Prince Harry [are] a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces, who murdered innocents without any accountability.”

Not just the Taliban, Prince Harry has also received flak for his comments by some UK military veterans who have also warned that he may have compromised his security and become a target with the comments. Prince Harry was also recently in the news for shocking revelations about a physical alteration he had with his brother Prince William over the former's wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is scheduled to release on Tuesday (January 10). The memoirs shed light on his six military missions while he served in the army for 10 years. Two of his trips were to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012.

