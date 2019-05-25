23 inmates killed in Venezuelan jail riot: Rights group

Headlines

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Despite tense bilateral ties, ISRO’s mission lands on front page of Pakistani newspapers

From immunity boosts to digestive harmony: Check out 6 amazing health benefits of passion fruit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Weight loss tips: Benefits of ice bath for burning fat

10 worst foods to eat in gout

Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Home: Where to watch Hidden Gems that won big at 69th National Awards

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Prepares For Game against Pakistan, Dominates Yo-Yo Test with 17.2 Score

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Allu Arjun gets teary-eyed, hugs Sukumar as team Pushpa celebrates him becoming first Telugu actor to win National Award

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

HomeWorld

World

23 inmates killed in Venezuelan jail riot: Rights group

Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the incident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A showdown between armed inmates and guards in an overcrowded cellblock of a Venezuelan jail Friday left at least 23 prisoners dead, a prisoner rights groups said.

The clash started when inmates, many armed, refused to let authorities enter, fearing they would be robbed, said Humberto Prado of the Venezuelan Prison Observatory.

At least 18 guards were injured in the clash, he said, adding there were reports of at least one explosion.

Prado called on authorities who run Venezuela's prisons to stop the violent deaths, saying more than 130 inmates have died since 2017 in three separate riots across the country.

"We have this situation because those responsible are converting these cells into dungeons," Prado said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Prisoners in Venezuela will continue to die unless something is done." The prison is in the central state of Portuguesa, some 350 kilometers from the capital of Caracas.

It's designed to hold 250, but bulges with 540 inmates, he said.

Venezuelan authorities have not commented on the incident.

Last year, a jail riot in the city of Valencia left 68 inmates dead, many of whom were burned alive. At least 39 died two years ago inside a jail in the state of Amazonas, the prisoner rights group said.

Venezuela is in the throes of a historic political and social crisis marked by shortages of food and medicine that's driving millions to flee the country.

Critics say about 30 prisons spread across Venezuela are severely overcrowded, housing 57,000 inmates. They're often run by gangs that traffic drugs and weapons.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

Watch: Gunshots, swords, hockey sticks at kabaddi tournament, shocking videos surface

India to ban exports of this household item, morning tea to get expensive if...

India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Meet woman with Rs 6912 crore wealth whose father's net worth is Rs 35,500 crore, husband is PM of this country

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE