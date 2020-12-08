Headlines

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

10 tips to control high blood pressure

Meet the three Pakistani cricketers who also played for India

10 superfoods to reverse fatty liver problem

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

Full potential of SAARC can be realised in atmosphere free of terror: PM Modi

PM delivered a message on the 36th SARRC Charter day and said, "Let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism."

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 05:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "full potential" of the SAARC grouping can "only" be realised in an "atmosphere free of terror and violence".

In his message on the 36th SARRC Charter day, PM Modi said, "Let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism, and to work collectively towards a secure and prosperous South Asia".

His comments come, even as cross-border terrorism from Pakistan remains a key concern in the region, with New Delhi and Kabul publicly voicing concerns many times. The 19th SAARC Summit was to take place in Islamabad but was cancelled after India boycotted it in the backdrop of a terror attack at an army camp in Uri. Later, other countries -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives joined the boycott.

The Indian Prime Minister, in his message, also talked about the COVID crisis, saying,  "The early coordination between SAARC countries for dealing with COVID pandemic is an example of the benefit that our region can derive from greater collaboration."

Adding, "India will continue to work with other countries in the region to ensure a robust recovery after the pandemic."

PM Modi had called for a virtual SAARC summit earlier this year to deal with the crisis. One of the key outcomes of the meet was the creation of a COVID emergency fund to deal with the crisis.

India reiterated that it "remains committed to an integrated, connected, secure and prosperous South Asia, and will continue to support the economic, technological, cultural and social development of the region."

