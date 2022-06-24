YouTube India’s viral resignation letter takes internet by storm, Twitterati share hilarious comments

Twitter(YouTubeIndia)

Writing a resignation letter can be quite a challenging task. While some prefer to praise their employers for helping in their career growth, others prefer to write a formal straight to the point letter listing reasons for their exit.

If you are an active social media user who is looking for ways to write a letter, then you must have come across some hilarious resignation letters in recent times. The internet is currently full of short, crisp and straightforward resignation letters. From ‘maza nahi aa raha yar’ to ‘bye bye sir’, the one-line resignations have initiated a trend across social media channels.

YouTube India has recently hopped on this trend by sharing another letter that has welcomed lots of funny comments by netizens.

READ | “Maza nahi aa raha”, writes man in viral resignation letter to RPG Enterprises’ Harsh Goenka

The funny resignation letter was shared by YouTube India on its official Twitter handle with the caption, “Nice resignation letter”.

The letter reads, "To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain (Let's finish this now)”.

Interestingly, the post has aggravated a flood of witty reactions from Twitterati. While some netizens are posting hilarious memes in the comment section, others are sharing edgy comments.

A Twitter user commented, “Aap resign mat karo (Please don't resign)”.

YouTube India replied to this saying, “Never”.

Another user said, "Chaliye so jaate hain (Let's just go to sleep)”.

Investment services firm Bajaj Capital has also shared a resignation letter that has left netizens in splits. The honest parting letter reads, “Dear sir, meri neend, mera chain mujhe lauta do, warna mera ho gaya. Yours sincerely (Dear sir, please return my sleep and my peace, otherwise I am done. Yours sincerely)”.

What’s your take on this trend of short resignation letters?