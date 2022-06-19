“Maza nahi aa raha”, writes man in viral resignation letter to RPG Enterprises’ Harsh Goenka

Harsh shared a LinkedIn post showing a resignation letter dated June, 2022. The text on the letter reads, “Dear Harsh, I resign. Maza nahi aa raha”

Writing a resignation letter to your boss can be a challenging task. Many people pen long letters to thank their boss for learnings during their job tenure. Others promise to stay in touch to make the parting process smoother.

Nevertheless, there are many people who don’t like to sugarcoat stuff and prefer coming straight to the point. While this may be a rare incidence in resignation letters, it's surely becoming a new trend.

Recently, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared a post on LinkedIn which has left netizens confused across the platform.

The post shows a resignation letter written by an employee named Rajesh along with the caption, “This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve..”

Wondering what’s so special about this letter? Well, instead of adding on long sentences to praise his boss, Rajesh has written something that we can probably call “the shortest goodbye” to his boss.

The photo posted on LinkedIn shows a resignation letter dated June, 2022. The text on the letter reads, “Dear Harsh, I resign. Maza nahi aa raha”

After writing his parting words in Hinglish, Rajesh makes sure to write, “Yours sincerely, Rajesh” to end the letter.

This short and crisp letter has led to chaos in the LinkedIn post’s comments section. While some commenters are questioning the informality of the letter, others are taking it in a rather positive way. A LinkedIn user wrote, “It's the feeling of almost every employee but not all can express...The most genuine resignation letter...”

“Mazaa nahi as raha - is the outcome. The root cause needs to be identified”, writes another.

This resignation letter surfaced days after another one with just three words went viral on social media.

The former letter read, “Bye-bye Sir”. What followed was a flood of memes as people started reminiscing about similar kinds of notes in their corporate life.