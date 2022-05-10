Yellow brick road found at bottom of Pacific Ocean, could this be the 'Road to Atlantis'?

Screen Grab

A unique yellow brick walkway has been found at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean by a team of marine experts. Video from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus shows a strange-looking feature in a region of the Papahnaumokuakea Marine National Monument known as Liliuokalani Ridge, which is located in the Pacific Ocean.

The brick construction resembles a cobblestone path, and one researcher calls it "the way to Atlantis," while another describes it as "bizarre."

The cobblestone road-like feature was found in the Papahnaumokuakea Marine National Monument (PMNM) on the Pacific Ocean's Liliuokalani Ridge. Scientists know very little of the ocean bottom under the (PMNM), which is bigger than all national parks in the US combined.

“What may look like a "yellow brick road" to the mythical city of Atlantis is really an example of ancient active volcanic geology! Our Corps of Exploration have witnessed incredibly unique and fascinating geological formations while diving on the Liliʻuokalani Ridge within Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument. ,” according to the caption of the YouTube video.

The "unique" structure of rock cracks that give it its cobbled appearance is likely the consequence of repeated heating and cooling over time as a result of several volcanic eruptions, the experts said.

According to the researchers, the major goal of their most recent voyage was sample collection in order to identify the geologic origin and age of seamounts in order to improve knowledge of the creation of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.