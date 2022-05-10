Dasvi turns real as former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears 10th, 12th at 87

File photo

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday passed his Class 10 and Class 12 exams at the age of 87.

Chautala was today handed over his marksheets for both - the 10th and 12th standards.

After this, Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently starred in the movie Dasvi, congratulated the leader on Twitter, saying, "Badhai, #Dasvi"

Dasvi is a film about a politician appearing for Class 10 exams in jail. It was released in April 2022.

in 2021, Chautala had appeared for a class 12th examination and he successfully passed it too. However, his marksheets were withheld as he was yet to clear class 10th English examination. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he sat for the Class 10 exam.

Chautala, the founder of Indian National Lok Dal, had scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.

Chautala was convicted in the JBT recruitment scam by the CBI court and was sentenced to jail for 10 years. He utilised his jail time to complete his matriculation.

