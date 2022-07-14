Why did 'The Touch of Ami' ring in Kerala enter the Guinness World Record? Hint: Thousands and thousands of diamonds

The Touch of Ami: The company said the achievement would help attract more investment. (Photo: Guinness)

How many diamonds can be studded in one ring? One, two, five? Well, you are way off the mark. The Touch of Ami ring, manufactured in Kerala's Malappuram district, has shattered the Guinness World Record for most diamonds studded in a ring. The ring has been made by SWA Diamonds, one of the leading ornament makers in India. Ms Rijisha TV, a post graduate in lifestyle accessory design from the National Institute of Design, has designed the ring. It took her 90 days to put thousands of diamonds on the ring.

The pink oyster mushroom has inspired the design for the ring. It previously had 12,638 diamonds. After the retouch, it has a whopping 24, 679 diamonds. The company said it was proud of the fact that the feat was achieved in Kerala, not in Belgium, the world leader in production of diamond ornaments.

"It is our privilege and honor that this ring was made in India and also the owner of the ring is an Indian. 'The Touch of Ami' also marks the triumph of entrepreneurship in the diamond sector of our state,' says Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, MD of SWA Diamonds.

The company said the achievement would help attract more investment to the high growth diamond ornament industry.

SWA Diamonds is a brand owned by Capestone, one of South India's largest manufacturers of gold, diamond, and platinum ornaments based out of Malappuram Inkel Educity, Kerala.

