Watch! Woman rides a superbike on road, viral video bags 6 million views

Many people are fond of watching trending superbikes and modified cars on highways. There are others who aren’t into luxurious vehicles yet pay close attention when crossing these on the road.

Netizens across the internet are amazed to watch a woman spinning her superbike like she was born to do it.

The woman, named Priyanka Kochhar, was spotted riding a superbike on the road in swag. The girl is popularly known as bikewithgirl, and she has more than a million followers on Instagram.

The digital content creator was seen storing the potted plants in a storage space on her superbike.

While casually completing her chores on her bike, the woman can be interacting with the people around the area. The video shows the crowd appreciating the bike’s design.

The video was shared on her Instagram page with a caption wherein she asks her viewers about how much they thought the bike would cost.

The viral video shows her mentioning that the bike actually costs a little less than a crore.

