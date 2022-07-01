Earthshine Moon 2022: Here’s when, where, how to watch this stunning event

Photo credit: NASA

The month of June was full of spectacular cosmic events. From the Strawberry Moon to the Tau Herculids meteor shower, the month brought in lots of visual treats for star gazers and astronomy enthusiasts. If you are one of those people, brace yourself for another stunning event – the Earthshine Moon.

The upcoming cosmic event – Earthshine Moon will make your weekend even better. Watching the Earth making the Moon glow is surely a sight that you shouldn’t miss.

More about Earthshine Moon

Earthshine Moon is a cosmic event that happens just twice or thrice in a year. It was last spotted at the end of March when the Moon glowed at its brightest.

As per a report by Space.com, the mid-summer Earthshine Moon will also be as bright as the March one.

Notably, the Earthshine Moon is a phenomenon of a new Moon. During this phase, you won’t be able to trace the Moon with an unaided eye because the Moon and Sun are aligned. This happens when the Sun and Earth are on the Moon’s opposite sides.

When the Moon’s crescent gradually appears, then sunlight is reflected off the Earth touching the Moon to give it a bright glow.

During this phase, you will be able to spot a slightly curved Moon shinning with the Sun’s light. The remaining part of the Moon is illuminated by the Earth.

Where and when to watch the Earthshine Moon

You can spot the Earthshine Moon from June 30 to July 5, but it will be best to spot it over the weekend as it is expected to shine the brightest during that time.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the Earthshine Moon, you should look at the western sky just after sunset or before sunrise. Try to spot a thin crescent Moon and you will be able to see the remaining disk in an ashy glow.

To watch the Earthshine Moon clearly, try going to a less polluted spot. Taking help from an amateur telescope will surely help you to see the spectacular event.