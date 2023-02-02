Search icon
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate fuses SRK dialogue to Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, Vishal Dadlani offers collab

Mukhate's groovy composition is going viral on social media, so much so that Vishal Dadlani commented that he wants to collaborate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

New Delhi: If you admire Yashraj Mukhate, we have some good news for you. The music producer has come back with another track, this time featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue and a song from his blockbuster film Pathaan. Mukhate's groovy composition is going viral on social media, so much so that Vishal Dadlani commented that he wants to collaborate.

In the viral video,Yashraj Mukhate is seen singing a few lines from Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan before moving on to his own lyrics. He even includes Shah Rukh Khan's "Zinda hain" dialogue. It's too good to pass up. “Bohot zorse gaana aaya mujhe #pathaan #jhoomejopathaan,” reads the video caption.

The video was posted just few days ago and it has received more than 1.2 views already. People adored the song and commented on how Mukhate had captured the perfect emotions that exist within the mind.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

Vishal Dadlani took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahahahahahahaha, wah!!!! Poora banaiyye, collab release karte hain!" “Hahahaha! "This is too good," said another Instagram user. "This is going to be a new trend in India for the next few weeks. Banger after banger!" exclaimed a third user. "The first part is great, but the second half is killer," wrote a fourth user.

