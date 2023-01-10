VIDEO: Now, plane door OPENS mid-air, luggage flies into air

Plane door opens mid-air/Twitter

In a bizarre incident, the door of a Russian plane opened mid-air and the luggage of the passengers were sucked into the air. New York Post reported that the incident left the passengers horrified as they feared for their lives.

The incident happened on an An-26 twin prop plane which is owned by Carrier IrAero. The chartered flight took off from the Siberian city of Magan and was going to Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast when its rear door opened suddenly.

There were 25 people on the flight, including six crew members. One of the passengers has shared a video in which the rear door of the flight can be seen open.

None of the passengers got injured in the incident. The pilot then managed to re-pressurised the cabin and the plane landed again in Magan.

According to Carrier IrAero, the door opened at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres. The video, which has now gone viral, was also shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers



An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

"A hatch of the Russian AN-26-100 plane flying to Magadan opened right in the sky. 25 people were on board. The pilots began landing right away. A new name of Russian roulette - "Russian plane"?" he wrote.