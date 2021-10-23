WATCH this heartwarming video of a little girl consoling her classmate

Kids on the internet are a delight, to watch them talk, try new things or for that matter just exist can be a reason to be happy. Even though children copy adults and learn their mannerisms, it often happens that they do end up teaching us a bit more about living a happy life, gratitude or treating someone better than we usually do. One thing that kids understand better than adults is emotions that help them develop empathy and nothing can prove that better than a recent video going viral. It's hands down one thing that we adults really need to learn from them and work on to be better.

In the video that recently went viral, a little student's attitude towards her fellow classmate will teach you a lot about emotions and empathy.

Take a look at the video:

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

In the video, the little girl is seen consoling a little boy who seems to be upset because he is away from home. The little girl is heard saying, "Hum log jaayenge April main, Aise nahi rona hai" which translates to "Wel will go home in April, please don't cry". As she said these words, she kept stroking him gently on his head and patting his back and shoulder.

The video was posted on the microblogging site, Twitter by a user @NKhenrab. The video is apparently from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District. Not only did the video garner a lot of likes and attention, but in fact, the video also caught the attention of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu who shared the clip on his official Twitter account.

People on the internet are loving this little girl and her ability to console and understand emotions at such a young age.