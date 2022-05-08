Watch: Several king cobras tangle with each other while fighting for a tree branch

Screen grab

Indian cobras and king cobras are some of the world's most venomous snakes, capable of killing a person within 20 minutes of biting them. Many regions of India and neighbouring nations are home to them.

A video showing a group of cobras entangled on a tree branch in a jungle has gone viral on social media. Instagram page'snake. .world' posted the video. More than 14,000 people have seen and liked the video clip.

Many people on the internet were taken aback when they saw this clip. People who are terrified of snakes have been against watching this video. Many people have expressed their disbelief upon seeing this video. The sight of so many snakes curled together is also supposed to make people chuckle.

A number of different kinds of cobra, including the king cobra and the Indian cobra, may be seen clambering over one another in this video clip. While battling, one of the snakes could be seen dropping from a branch.

This King Cobra or Indian Cobra can kill a person in only 20 minutes, according to experts. There are poisonous snakes in India that may be found in various regions. The snakes may be mating as well, according to a few Instagram users.