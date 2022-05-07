Assam woman cop arrests her fiance on fraud charges

Pic: Insta/Junmoni Rabha

A woman police officer filed an FIR and arrested her own fiancé on Thursday on charges of fraud in the Nagaon district of Assam.

Junmoni Rabha, who is serving as a Sub-Inspector in Nagaon district, arrested her fiancé Rana Pogag after she came to know about alleged crimes committed by him.

According to reports, Rabha had been in a relationship with the accused for over a year and got engaged with him last October.

The accused had reportedly falsely claimed to be a Public Relations Officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and allegedly duped many people of lakhs of rupees by promising them to provide jobs in the ONGC.

The police official said that they seized 11 fake seals of ONGC and many incriminating documents including fake identity cards from Pogag's home.

In January this year, Rabha had hit headlines after a telephonic conversation of her with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked on social media. In the conversation, she reportedly refused to favour BJP supporters.

